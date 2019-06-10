 Davido, Peruzzi bow to public outrage, apologise for slapping and assaulting social media influencer | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Pop musician, Peruzzi, has apologised to social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, for slapping him on Sunday. (read initial story HERE)

The DMW act also urged the public to forgive him in an apology made via Twitter on Monday.

The apology was immediately backed with another by Davido.
Peruzzi also had some words to those who have been abusing him on his Twitter handle since the incident spread in the social media:

“People come on here to say things just to get RTs and Likes. But you never get to really understand cos you’re on the “funny” end of the whole thing. Someone else is somewhere feeling hurt because you don’t see that very thin line between Opinion and Insult”.
It was an opinion expressed by Pamilerin that led to the assault. (read story HERE)

Peruzzi had complained that he ought to have won the Best New Artiste Award at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards given to upcoming Teni.

Pamilerin fired back by saying the singer did not deserve it. The bad blood was created from here.




