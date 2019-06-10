



Pop musician, Peruzzi, has apologised to social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, for slapping him on Sunday. (read initial story HERE

The DMW act also urged the public to forgive him in an apology made via Twitter on Monday.

I did very wrong for yesterday slapping mr pamilerin, let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry. Apologies to mr pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise. ❤️ — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) June 10, 2019

Nobody Holy. We learn To Grow. ❤️ — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) June 10, 2019

I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but pple need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words too my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain! June 10, 2019

Peruzzi also had some words to those who have been abusing him on his Twitter handle since the incident spread in the social media:





“People come on here to say things just to get RTs and Likes. But you never get to really understand cos you’re on the “funny” end of the whole thing. Someone else is somewhere feeling hurt because you don’t see that very thin line between Opinion and Insult”.

It was an opinion expressed by Pamilerin that led to the assault. (read story HERE





Peruzzi had complained that he ought to have won the Best New Artiste Award at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards given to upcoming Teni.





Pamilerin fired back by saying the singer did not deserve it. The bad blood was created from here.

The apology was immediately backed with another by Davido.