Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II held a peace meeting in Abuja on Friday, indicating that reconciliation between the duo was in sight.The pair have endured a frosty relationship since Ganduje won the governorship election in the state under controversial circumstances.The former Central Bank Governor allegedly supported the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Abba Yusuf for the poll in a bid to deny Ganduje a second term.The governor then moved ahead to carve up the age-long Kano Emirate, creating four new emirates – Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano – apparently to reduce Sanusi’s influence.Last week, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recommended the suspension of the emir over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn by the Kano Emirate Council.But a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Abba Anwar, said a meeting to resolve the war between Ganduje and Sanusi was initiated by Kano-born businessman, Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi.According to the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing to do with the meeting.Anwar said, “As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-fitr celebration.“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Governor Ganduje on the victory in his second term in office. He also wished the governor successful tenure in office.”Sanusi also, on Saturday, replied the query issued to him by the Kano State Government on the allegedly mismanaged N3.4bn in the emirate council.The acting Secretary of the Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf, said Sanusi could not be held responsible for the alleged funds’ misappropriation since he was neither the accounting officer nor the council’s secretary.Also, Yusuf said as of the time Sanusi was installed as emir in 2014, the council had only N1,893,378,927.38, an amount far less than the N3.4bn the Kano State anti-graft commission said was mismanaged between 2014 and 2017.