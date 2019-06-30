Several female members of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Guzape, Abuja, have in the last 15 minutes been giving testimonies at the church.The women have been sharing their “COZA experiences”, claiming their lives have changed for the better since they joined the church.Although most of the women did not identify themselves, most of them claimed they experienced unprecedented financial success.While one of the women claimed to have got her dream job, another one said her marriage was salvaged.A female congregant, Toyin, said she joined the church in 2012 and was mentored by the Senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.The extended testimony session by the women may not be unconnected with allegations of rape levelled against Fatoyinbo.Our source who is currently at the scene, learnt that the testimony session may have been put together to rubbish such allegations.It was learnt that although security officials are usually deployed in the church every Sunday, the number of operatives today is another higher than usual.Mrs. Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, had on Friday accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago.The allegation caused a storm over the weekend with groups calling for the arrest of Fatoyinbo while some of his supporters have stayed by his side.The COZA founder has, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.