The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has lambasted the general overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams F. KUMUYI for advising Nigerians against attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.





HURIWA further accused Kumuyi of misleading the President to believe that he (Buhari) was infallible, invincible, above the constitution and corrections.





The group said Pastor Kumuyi should cover his face in shame for failing to call the President to order over alleged incessant breaches of the federal character principles in appointments.





It said this in a statement on Monday signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

The statement added, “Kumuyi should be ashamed of his friend for failing to obey competent court orders to release on bail erstwhile national security Adviser Colonel Sambo Dasuki and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Sheikh Ibraheem Elzaczacky).





“He the religious cleric should tell us why we should keep quiet when Mr President orchestrated a kangaroo trial resulting in the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen the only Christian to have held the position of Chief justice of Nigeria over some phantom and substantially fake charges including the secret injunction which was used to force him out of office so a Moslem/Sharia Judge Tanko Muhammad can assume the mantle of CJN.”





HURIWA said it was shocking that Pastor Kumuyi Known to be a friend of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to ask his friend to deal decisively with armed Fulani herdsmen who have killed, maimed and destroyed farming communities, churches and Economic means of livelihood of citizens in Benue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba and Enugu states.





It added, “Kumuyi who is a mathematician should tell the rest of us if it is rational and justifiable to keep silent or clap for president Buhari whose inept administrative policies and poor Economic measurements have foisted mass poverty to an extent that Nigeria has become the new global capital of poverty with well over 90 million absolutely impoverished Nigerians including worshippers in the Church headed by Pastor Williams Kumuyi.





“Or is it because Kumuyi is cut off from the harsh economic realities faced by the Tithes paying members of his congregations?





“Kumuyi the mathematician should tell us if it is right morally and otherwise to keep silent in the face of wanton killings by hoodlums and armed bandits which are happening because the president lacks political will to effectively tackle the unprecedented break down of law and order.





“Is Kumuyi happy that over 6,000 Nigerians have been murdered by violent criminals who couldn’t be arrested , prosecuted and punished by the federal government? Or has he no conscience and human feelings anymore?





“Our humble advice to Pastor Kumuyi is that he needs to educate himself with the rudiments and basics requirements of constitutional democracy which survives only when the fundamental human rights of the citizenry are promoted, protected and nurtured.





“Kumuyi should read the following from the Nigerian constitution: ’14. (1) The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice. (2) It is hereby, accordingly, declared that: (a) sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority; (b) the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government: and (c) the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.





“HURIWA wishes to remind Kumuyi that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for 4 years violated section 14 subsection (3) which says: ‘The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.’





“May we ask Pastor Kumuyi to read CHAPTER 4 SECTION 42 which affirmed that: ‘(1) A citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion or political opinion shall not, by reason only that he is such a person:-





(a) be subjected either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any executive or administrative action of the government, to disabilities or restrictions to which citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions are not made subject; or





(b) be accorded either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any such executive or administrative action, any privilege or advantage that is not accorded to citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions.





“‘(2) No citizen of Nigeria shall be subjected to any disability or deprivation merely by reason of the circumstances of his birth.





“‘(3) Nothing in subsection (1) of this section shall invalidate any law by reason only that the law imposes restrictions with respect to the appointment of any person to any office under the State or as a member of the armed forces of the Federation or member of the Nigeria Police Forces or to an office in the service of a body, corporate established directly by any law in force in Nigeria.'”