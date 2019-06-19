



A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has restrained Governor Umar Ganduje from implementing reports of the anti-corruption commission which indicted Emir Sanusi.





Also restrained are the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and the State Attorney General Barrister Ibrahim Mukthar from acting on the Preliminary Report of Investigation In Respect of Petition of Financial Misappropriation against Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.





The Presiding Judge, Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata gave the order on Tuesday in a motion ex-parte filed by Emir Sanusi against the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Governor of Kano and the state Attorney General.





Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has told State House Reporters, Tuesday, that they were making progress in the imbroglio resulting to the creation of four more Emirates and appointing their Emirs.