



Kano State Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has said there is no court order restraining it from investigating alleged misappropriation of Kano Emirate fund.





The Commission, however, admitted that there is a court order issued, restraining it from executing a warrant of arrest on three Emirate Council staff and it is obeying by maintaining status quo.





This was contained in a statement issued by the Commission Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado on Monday.





The statement said the Commission as a law-abiding organization will always operate within the rule of law and respect court orders.

It noted that no court of law is empowered to stop a statutory agency from performing their statutory responsibility, citing a case of Obiwusi vs EFCC & ANOR (2018) LPERLR-44536).





”The commission is a law-abiding institution, very interested in the moral path, doing the right thing and has never consciously broken in law to the best of its acquaintance. Hence, the commission will continue to obey the law as always, ”said the statement.