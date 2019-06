Kano State Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has said there is no court order restraining it from investigating alleged misappropriation of Kano Emirate fund.





The Commission, however, admitted that there is a court order issued, restraining it from executing a warrant of arrest on three Emirate Council staff and it is obeying by maintaining status quo.





This was contained in a statement issued by the Commission Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado on Monday.





The statement said the Commission as a law-abiding organization will always operate within the rule of law and respect court orders.

It noted that no court of law is empowered to stop a statutory agency from performing their statutory responsibility, citing a case of Obiwusi vs EFCC & ANOR (2018) LPERLR-44536).