



The legal action seeking to stop the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila from contesting Speakership of the 9th National Assembly, Monday, was adjourned to June 7 for mention.





Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the suit to Friday following the inability of the plaintiff, Mr. Philip undie, to serve the court process on the lawmaker as required by law.





It would be recalled that undie had approached the federal high court praying for an order of the court to restrain Gbajabiamila from presenting himself for the election of the speaker of the House of Representatives.





The grouse of the plaintiff was that the Lagos lawmaker was once convicted by the Supreme Court of the United States of America on alleged fraudulent practices.





By the alleged conviction of Gbajabiamila, the plaintiff claimed that he was no longer qualified and eligible for the House of Representatives as well as the speakership of the House .





However, when the matter came up in court, the House majority leader was not in court and was not represented by any legal practitioner.





Plaintiff Counsel, Ayodele Justice, informed the court that he has not been able to serve the court process on the lawmaker.





Justice Inyang Ekwo, who was not impressed with the failure of the counsel to serve the lawmaker with the court documents, warned that the plaintiff either gets ready for the matter or end the suit.





Justice Ekwo said the court action by its nature was of public interest and must be accorded speedy hearing, saying that since May 21 when the suit was filed, the plaintiff ought to have made good efforts to serve the lawmaker with the court processes.





The plaintiff’s counsel, however, told the judge that he would apply for a substituted service against the lawmaker on the adjourned date.





But in a twist, another member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Raoul Igbokwe indicated interest to be joined in the suit as an interest party.





But it was not clear if he wanted to join as a plaintiff or defendant.





Briefing newsmen after the court session, Counsel to the plaintiff denied that his client withdrew the suit as reported in the media.





He said that by his presence in court today, it was an indication that the suit has not been withdrawn and would not be withdrawn by the plaintiff.