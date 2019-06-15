I pray that God takes control… There won’t be any casualties. This is very bad. May God save us from untimely death.



This is so sad , this is why when I’m on the road and these long vehicles carrying heavy loads are close I keep my distance , I’ve seen way too many Final destination Movies , this is terrible tho

It is not yet ascertained if there were any causalities, but at the time of filing this report, rescue operations are yet to kick off at the scene of the accident.While reacting to the incident of the container that fell on vehicles at the Tin Can Island, Nigerians have blamed the negligent attitude of the government as most people claimed the road in the region should have been cleared of these containers ever sinceNegligence, complacency and greed is the cause of this mishap. Am not surprised at all. Nigeria 🇳🇬 a country where anything is possible” a social media user wroteAnd some other hoped there wouldn't be any form of casualty: