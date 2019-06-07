



Residents of Oke-Ira, Ajah, Lagos, woke up on Friday morning to the heavy marching boots and sirens of men of the Nigerian Police whose large presence and mission in the area was not clear to onlookers at first.It was later revealed that the policemen, believed to be around twenty-five in number, appeared to have accompanied Eniola Adenuga, the son of Mike Adenuga, the billionaire owner of one of Nigeria’s largest telecommunication outfit, Globacom.Several eyewitnesses revealed that the Mr Adenuga had allegedly conscripted the assistant of the policemen so as to help him forcefully take custody of his daughter, Athena, from his baby mama, Damilola Ogun.Reports suggest that despite the intimidating presence of the policemen, the mother refused to let go of her daughter without a fight as it is believed that Damilola had to be literally tied before Mr Adenuga could have his way.There had been issues regarding the custody of the Athena, while the father had indicated interest in securing the child from the mother, a magistrate court had granted custody to the Damilola.The matter is believed to still be in court and there are no records of any judgement from an appellate court overturning the decision of the Magistrate court, hence Damilola remains the legally recognised primary custodian of the child.