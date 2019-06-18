



Two children and a teenager were killed after suspected herdsmen attacked Unguwan Rimi village in Kauru local government area of Kaduna state.





The attackers were said to have invaded the village around 2:30pm on Monday.





A resident said the armed men started shooting immediately they entered the village and that the children were killed on the spot.





Many persons reportedly sustained gunshots injuries.





Confirming the incident, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, identified the victims as: Monday Yahaya, Samson David and Ashimile Danladi.





He said efforts were being made to apprehend the culprits.





“Information reaching us that on 17/6/19 at about 14:25hrs, DPO Kauru received a distress call that, armed men entered Unguwan Rimi village, Chawai District of Kauru LGA, started shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead one Monday Yahaya 8 years, Samson David 17 years, and Ashimile Danladi 9 years respectively,” he said in a statement.





“Teams of policemen quickly moved to the area, evacuated the dead bodies to the hospital and ensured that the situation was brought under control. Preliminary investigation later revealed that the attack might not be unconnected with the attack of Fulani camp early morning of the same date in the area.





“However, efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators and the command has intensified patrols and other proactive measures to forestall further breach of peace in the area.”





Kaduna is one of the states battling insecurity across the country.



