Chelsea are set to announce the return of Petr Cech to the club in a technical role.The 37-year-old was at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to complete his return to the club four years after moving to London rivals Arsenal.Cech announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of the season, with his last professional match coming in Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final in May.The former Czech Republic international spent 11 years at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.He will return to Stamford Bridge to replace Michael Emenalo, who left his role as Chelsea’s technical director in November 2017 to join Monaco.One of Cech’s first involvements will be to advise the club on the appointment of a new manager following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.