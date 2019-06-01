 Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool - Who wins tonight? | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Liverpool have beaten Tottenham twice this season, recorded the third highest points total in Premier League history and are, on this evidence, the better team. Today they should win a sixth European Cup.

Strange things happen to footballers in high pressure matches like the Champions League final though and Jürgen Klopp's players must carefully manage a desire to avenge the bad memories of the final last year with focus on the task at hand. Besides which, Spurs are very good, deserved finalists and there to win.






  1. AnonymousJune 1, 2019 at 5:08 PM

    Liverpool all the way! Surest odd of the season

    ReplyDelete

