Liverpool have beaten Tottenham twice this season, recorded the third highest points total in Premier League history and are, on this evidence, the better team. Today they should win a sixth European Cup.

Strange things happen to footballers in high pressure matches like the Champions League final though and Jürgen Klopp's players must carefully manage a desire to avenge the bad memories of the final last year with focus on the task at hand. Besides which, Spurs are very good, deserved finalists and there to win.



