



The police in France have reportedly arrested the President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad.





Ahmad was arrested in Paris, capital of France, on Thursday, according to The Nation.





The newspaper quoted @jeune_afrique as saying that Ahmad was arrested at a hotel in Paris, where he was staying to attend the FIFA Congress.





It’s unclear why the Magdagalsy was arrested by police but the last few days have been very controversial for the African football body he is in charge of.





Less than 24 hours ago, CAF’s executive committee decided to order a replay of the second leg of the CAF Champions league final which ended prematurely last Friday in Tunis.