There are strong indications that the immediate past governors of Lagos, Adamawa and Bauchi states, Akinwunmi Ambode, Mohammed Bindow and Mohammed Abubakar, may be part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s next cabinet.It was learnt that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress had resolved that all the APC governors who lost their re-election bids would “automatically’ become the ministerial nominees for their states.Ambode, Bindow and Abubakar failed in their re-election bids in the last general elections.The APC Organising Secretary, Adamawa State chapter, Ahmed Lawan, confirmed the development.Lawan, who said the leadership of the party had yet to call for any list from the state chapter, however, said Bindow might be “automatically” nominated for the state, following the directive from the national leadership of the party.Bindow lost his second-term bid to Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party in a rerun.Lawan, who is also aspiring for the office of the National Secretary of the APC, said, “That is the directive from the national leadership and there’s no nomination outside of Bindow. They never asked us to make any nomination. That is the arrangement; any state where the governor lost, the governor will be given a ministerial slot.”Following the development, Ambode who lost in a controversial primary election to Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu may represent Lagos State in the ministerial list while Abubakar who lost to Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party is expected to clinch the Bauchi State slot.Presidency sources said Ambode enjoyed the favour of Buhari and his men and that there were strong indications he would make the list.