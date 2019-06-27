President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Thomas John as the acting alternate chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, bringing to an end the tenure of the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, who announced this in Abuja, stated that the new board chairman would hold the position until the appointment of a new Minister or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources by the President.Baru also said the new chairman’s appointment was with immediate effect.The GMD said, “Dr John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, is before the appointment, a member of the NNPC Governing Board.”Baru added, “He (John) will hold the position of the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Governing Board until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position, respectively in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act. The new appointment takes effect immediately.”The NNPC had seen series of changes in various management positions in recent weeks. Last week, the President appointed Mr Mele Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the corporation, who would assume office after the end of the current GMD’s tenure on July 7, 2019.The President also appointed seven new Chief Operating Officers for the corporation.