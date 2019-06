The presidency, Monday evening, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved State and Local Government Police.





His spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari only received a report on the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).





It said the President requested that the report be studied and a white paper produced within three months.





“President Buhari’s specific directive is that a three-man panel be set up to produce the white paper.





“The report of the white paper committee will form the basis of the decisions of the government on the many recommendations, including the setting up of state and local government police made by the Ojukwu panel.