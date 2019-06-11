



President Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, says President Muhammadu Buhari is the African Union Champion in the fight against corruption.





Speaking at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) summit in Abuja on Tuesday, Kagame congratulated Buhari on his victory at the poll and said Nigeria must share resources equitably, so everyone can join the fight against corruption.





“President Buhari, I wish to give you our very warm congratulations on your re-election and best wishes for the entire Nigerian people, on the road ahead,” Kagame said.





“I also want to mention here, that President Buhari is AU (African Union) champion in the fight against corruption, and we thank you.”

Kagame said corruption must be fought from top to bottom, using four key principles: “culture, responsibility, accountability and effectiveness”.





“We must discard the myth that corruption is endemic to a particular culture. corruption is a universal weakness, not an African one, and it is not part of our destiny as a continent.





He said research has shown that the biggest beneficiaries of corruptions are outside Africa.





More to follow…