 Buhari hosts Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo in Aso Rock | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Buhari hosts Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo in Aso Rock

5:46 PM 0
A+ A-


President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president (Buhari) on media.



He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon received in a courtesy call Ghanian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top