



Media mogul and former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Dele Momodu, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government cannot unite Nigeria.





Momodu said this on Channels TV on Wednesday evening while speaking on MKO Abiola’s polity and how he won the hearts of the people





On why he thinks Buhari cannot unite Nigerians, Momodu said: “I see Buhari government as more pro-military than pro-democracy





“I am hoping that the government of today, beyond naming the stadium after Abiola, beyond declaring the public holiday, I’m hoping that they will also be able to unite Nigeria.





“When you see an executive arm that seeks to control everything, executive controls executive, executive controls judiciary, controls legislature, controls the media, that is military





“Absolute power, as they say, creates absolute dictatorship.”