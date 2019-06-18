



Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) say the composition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet is an executive decision that does not require their input.





Atiku Baguda, governor of Kebbi state, made the comment at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.





Baguda said he and his colleagues were at Aso Rock to congratulate the president over the emergence of the new leaders of the national assembly.





Asked if the ministerial list was part of their discussions, he said: “No. It is an executive decision.”





“This morning Mr. President graciously granted audience to progressive Governors forum. We came to congratulate him on the national assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he has in the progressive Governors forum members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator President Ahmad Lawan, Ovie Omo-Agege as deputy senate president, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker, and Hon. Ahmed Wase as deputy speaker,” he said.





“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President for all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned on, which are security, economy and accountability.





“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encouraged economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spending.





“We are also appreciative of increased investment in agriculture which has been because of conscious decision to support agriculture as a way out of economic challenges and provide economic growth.





“We also congratulate Mr. President that despite drop in income, the value for money that he insists upon has begun to pay off in terms of more security across the country even though some challenges still remain, he is working hard on that with sincerity.





“Last and not the least, we offer to work with Mr. President continuously to ensure that we increase economic performance, security of our country and social cohesion.





On what promises the party is making to Nigerians now that it is in full control at all levels, Bagudu said: “Well, we as progressive governors will push so that that legislation and cooperation between states and federal government will be better. We will be more active in e during investments in all areas that can provide employment and incomes rapidly will increase, we will collaborate more to ensure that security is enhanced particularly when it involves state borders.”



