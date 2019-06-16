



President Muhammadu Buhar has approved N208 billion for the upgrade of federal universities.





The president made this known at the 23rd convocation of the University of Abuja on Saturday.





Represented by Sonny Echono, permanent secretary of the education ministry, Buhari said Nigeria could overcome its challenges by developing its human capital.





He said his administration would continue to address the concerns of the tertiary institutions.





“The present administration will continue to improve on the infrastructural facilities in the universities, promote teacher development and curriculum review,” Buhari said.





“It is in furtherance of this that I recently approved the disbursement of N208bn to public tertiary institutions under the 2019 intervention of the TETFUND.





“The ability of Nigeria with its huge population to overcome its present challenges of development no longer depends on petroleum resources but on the ability of the country to develop its human capital.





“The government will continue to look into the issues raised by the universities.”





The president added that the government would “monitor the universities closely”.



