Nigeria’s Super Falcons have qualified for Round of 16 in the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France.The Falcons picked the last best loser’s slot after Chile failed to score four goals against Thailand in the last Group F match.Chile beat Thailand 2-0 but still had minus 3 goals difference, giving the Falcons an edge with minus 3 goals difference.This is only the second time Nigeria will qualify for the second round of the women's world cup.Nigeria will face European powerhouse Germany in the round of 16 on Saturday