After what could pass for one extra day extended stay in France, Super Falcons finally crashed out of the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup in France losing to Germany 3-0 in the round of 16 in Grenoble.





The team went two goals down in the first 45 minutes after conceding in the 20th and 27th minutes respectively. While Alexandra Popp shot the Germans into the lead in the 20th minute after an assist from Lina Magull, the second goal was dividend of penalty thanks to 24 year old Sara Däbritz.





The Germans apparently not satisfied with the 2-0 lead grabbed a third goal in the 82nd minute thanks to Lea Schüller.





Although the Nigerian team fought hard in their quest to remedy the situation, it was not to be as the German Girls refused to soft pedal holding jealously to their 3-0 lead till the final whistle.

The Thomas Dernneby tutored side who ordinarily should have left France after the controversial lone goal defeat by France in the last group match, were given the benefit of staying behind by the best third place finisher’s rule which made provision for four best third place finishers to join the 12 teams that played their way straight into the round of 16.





Chile’s inability to seal the last position against Thailand laid the red carpet for Falcons into the round of 16.





But the red carpet was finally pulled off on Saturday, thus sealing the team’s exit. Perhaps the only achievement made in this tournament by the team is that they have managed to go one step above the group stage in 20 years.





The best achievement the team has made remains the 1999 edition in USA where they made it to the quarterfinals.