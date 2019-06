There is currently an uproar at the Senate following a decision to adopt the secret ballot system for the election of presiding officers.





The uproar started after the Clerk of the Senate, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced that the Senate will use the 2015 standing order.





The 2015 order favours secret ballot.





However, an Abuja High Court on Monday issued a judgement that the election should be by open ballot in tandem with provisions of the 2011 standing order.