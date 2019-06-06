 BREAKING: NBC shuts AIT, Raypower indefinitely | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: NBC shuts AIT, Raypower indefinitely

8:22 PM 0
A+ A-


The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the licence of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower “until further notice”.


Modibbo Kawu, director-general of NBC, announced the shut down at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday evening.

He said the action was taken for failure of the broadcasting station to abide by the broadcasting code.

More to follow…





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top