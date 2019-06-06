The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the licence of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower “until further notice”.
Modibbo Kawu, director-general of NBC, announced the shut down at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday evening.
He said the action was taken for failure of the broadcasting station to abide by the broadcasting code.
More to follow…
