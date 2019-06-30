 BREAKING: Massive protest in Abuja over rape allegations against COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Protesters have converged on NNPC filling station at Guzape over rape allegations levelled against the Founder and Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Some of the placards held by protesters read ‘We are watching you,’ ‘Your Pastor is not your God,’ ‘Thou shall not rape’ and ‘No to sexual abuse in my church’ among others with the hashtag ‘#ChurchToo.’

The protesters, including one of the leaders of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, could be seen wearing white in solidarity with victims of rape.



This follows allegations of rape against Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, photographer and wife of inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo.



