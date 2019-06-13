Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford, in their first fixture of the 2019/2020 season, after the Premier League unveiled the fixture list on Wednesday.
United finished sixth last season, while Chelsea ended up in third place.
Other fixtures will see Liverpool host new comers Norwich, Aston Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United welcome Arsenal.
Champions Manchester City begin defence of their title at West Ham.
The new EPL season kicks off August 8, 2019.
Opening day fixtures:
Liverpool vs Norwich
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Newcastle vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Wolves
Watford vs Brighton
Crystal Palace vs Everton
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.