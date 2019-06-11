The 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria has approved 160 and above as the national minimum benchmark for admission for the year 2019 into public universities.The meeting held at Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State, on Tuesday also approved 140 as minimum UTME score for admission into private universities.For public polytechnic, 120 UTME score was approved, while 110 score was approved as the least score for admission into private polytechnic.Details shortly …