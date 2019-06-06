 BREAKING: FG revokes six oil licences, gives reasons | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: FG revokes six oil licences, gives reasons

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revoked five oil mining licences (OML) and one oil prospecting licence (OPL) belonging to five companies.


In a public notice issued on Thursday, the regulatory body said the revocation was based on a presidential directive to “recover legacy debts” owed by the companies operating the licences.

The five companies affected are Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (OML 98); Allied Energy Resources Nigeria, (OML 120 and 121); Express Petroleum and Gas Company (OML 108); Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria (OML 110) and Summit Oil International (OPL 206).

