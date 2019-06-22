 BREAKING: Disaster averted as Air Peace Plane overshoots runway in Rivers | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A major disaster was averted on Saturday as an Air Peace Plane overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

The incident occurred during a heavy downpour.

One of the passengers on board said the incident occurred as the plane was landing at the airport. 

The plane was said to have come to a halt some 200 meters in the bush by the runway.

It was gathered that all passengers have been evacuated and driven to the arrival area.





