



A major disaster was averted on Saturday as an Air Peace Plane overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.





The incident occurred during a heavy downpour.





One of the passengers on board said the incident occurred as the plane was landing at the airport.

The plane was said to have come to a halt some 200 meters in the bush by the runway.





It was gathered that all passengers have been evacuated and driven to the arrival area.