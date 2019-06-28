BREAKING: Court orders Shell to pay $10 million to FIRS 2:12 PM Fashola MC POSCABA 0 Breaking News, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Federal High Court in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Friday ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the sum of $10 million as unremitted revenue. Details later… KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.