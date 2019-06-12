President Muhammadu Buhari has named the Abuja national stadium after MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

June 12 was on Monday officially declared as Democracy Day as a mark of honour to Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Buhari made the declaration while delivering his speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, during the Democracy Day celebrations.