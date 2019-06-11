The Senator representing Yobe North constituency, Ahmed Lawan, has won the leadership position of the ninth National Assembly.





Senator Lawan defeated his opponent Ali-Ndume with 79 votes from the lawmakers, thereby making him the Senate President. Ali Ndume had 28 votes.





His victory was announced by the clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, who added that 107 senators cast their votes.





Senator Lawan was immediately sworn-in by the clerk of the National Assembly.



