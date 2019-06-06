 BREAKING: African Union suspends Sudan | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: African Union suspends Sudan

The African Union (AU) on Thursday suspended Sudan days after the military launched a crackdown on protesters that killed dozens of people.


The AU’s Peace and Security Department said in a post on Twitter that Sudan’s participation in all AU activities would be suspended with immediate effect – “until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority” as the only way to “exit from the current crisis”.



