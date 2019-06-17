Boko Haram terrorists and suspected Islamic State West African Province fighters have attacked troops’ location in Damasak, Borno State, injuring unconfirmed number of soldiers.This is just as the Nigerian Army said on Sunday that the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, was expected in London, the United Kingdom on Monday for a global anti-terrorism conference starting on Monday.The army was however silent on the Boko Haram attacks on troops in Borno.It was learnt on Sunday terrorists attacked troops in Damasak at about 7pm on Saturday, although details about casualties had yet to be obtained as of press time.Meanwhile the army said Buratai would be in London at the conference, which would focus on “current and future jihadist threats and expose frontline practitioners on how to utilise practical methods” to deal with homegrown terrorists.The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said, “The Chief of Army Staff has been invited to speak at the global anti-terrorism and counter-terrorism conference in London, United Kingdom, on Monday.