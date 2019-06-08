Blogger Blessing Okoro was recently involved in a controversy after she lied about being the owner of a big mansion. The gigantic house was said to belong to a China-based businessman named Onye Eze. The Nigerian blogger has come out to say that the businessman has been arrested.
Blessing Okoro made this supposed statement to Stella Dimokokorkus who is a blogger like herself. Stella released the chats she had with Blessing.
In the chats they had, Blessing revealed that Onye Eze had been arrested for humiliating her. She said that the man was in fact begging to be helped.
Stella who did not like anyone to associate her with the drama Blessing Okoro created released the chats with the hope that she would get enquirers off her back.
She, however, made the point of saying she has enjoyed the drama Blessing Okoro has caused so far with her lying about the house.
See screenshots of their chat and her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Now you all can leave her alone and stop tagging me to her posts. She has shown appreciation albeit inbox. I don’t mind and I don’t care,i didn’t know her before this alleged house stealing brouhaha but I like her drama. I didn’t do any post to support her for the likes and her acknowledgement didn’t change my name,send me alert or made me a member of the order of the Niger. MON. ....let this rest and watch out for the story once she sends it. #swipe ❤️😘🙏😍 @officialblessingceo
