After many weeks of waiting, the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is back with a new season that promises to be filled with immense drama and excitement.





Big Brother Naija 2019 dubbed Pepper Dem returns with Ebuka Uchendu as host, and at the end of 85 days, a winner will emerge with prizes worth N60 million.





Meet the Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates:



Avala First housmate:





Saidat “Avala” Balogun’s highest point of her life is when she gave birth to her daughter and her single, ‘Give me a chance’. The budding singer studied music and business at York College in Queens, New York. It’s no wonder then that her top artists include one of the city’s most famous exports, Mary J Blidge. Just like the Queen of Hip Hop, the Ogun State native has ambitions to spread her music all over the world. She is easily irritated by disloyal people.

Avla says, if she wins the prize money, she will build a house for her mum and daughter and also want to invest in real estate.









Second Housmate: Omashola

Model and Entrepreneur Omashola is originally from Delta State, but now calls Lagos home. He loves playing basketball, cooking and “being in the water, even though I can’t swim”. Putting his life’s motto “If you want it, go get it – don’t just sit down” into action this year, Omashola got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. But the worst happened; she turned him down! Now single and focused on building his brand, Omashalo comes into the Big Brother Naija House ready to make his dreams come true. Shola hates liars and has promised that peradventure he wins the prize money, will invest and triple it in less than a year. He wants fans to love him because he's special, different and has a story to tell.



3) Third Housemate: Khafi

Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself. She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good. What people don’t know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London.



The police officer does like to be controlled or suppressed from expressing herself freely.

If forced to do something sexual in the Big Brother Naija House, Kaffi revealed she will quit the game







What will you do with the prize money: I will hire a film crew and host a travel show going to every state in Nigeria showcasing the tourist beauty spots. I would also invest in charitable causes.

5)Frodd

Chemeka Frodd Okoye is a soft-spoken Investment Adviser and Sales Executive from Anambra State. The 28-year-old believes family is everything and that’s why he lists paying for his mother’s surgery bill as one of the proudest moments of his life. He says nothing can make him quit Big Brother and even if he had a million dollars, he would still participate in the game because “the experience can never be bought.” He hates proud and fake people and bullies.





If he wins the price money, he will start a fashion line and an NGO for single mothers. He promised to use his my charms so has to be fans favorite.





6)Ike

26-yer-old Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, is originally from Imo State, but bides his time between Houston, Texas and Maryland, Lagos. He’s loud and colourful and loves to entertain because “you only live once”. When he lost his business in 2013, Ike had to move in with his girlfriend. Luckily, things are looking up for him now. In his downtime, you will find Ike eating steak and vegging out on the couch watching his favourite movie ‘No Country For Old Men’. Not even a family loss would make him quit the game. And if he was rich, he would still do it for the experience.





Ike dislikes people that talk too much





If he wins the prize money, he’ll give his cousin some money. In his words; I live with him and he has been taking care of my bills for the last 7 months.He also revealed that he’d put some money into real estate and give some to a children’s charity.











7)Isilomo

Lagos resident, Isilomo Braimoh is single and ready to mingle. An HR manager at 27, Isilomo has an MA in Human Resource Management with professional certification. She winds down from her hectic job by engaging in sports, outdoor activities, food, music and travel. A lover of all things music, her favourite songs are currently ‘Middle Child’ by J.Cole and ‘Daz How Star Do’ by Skiibii Dazz.

What irritates you most in other people: I hate it when in an argument or debate, a person stops putting out their opinion in a clear and concise manner. I also dislike it when people are sluggish about things. Thirdly, I don’t like people who don’t take responsibility and hold themselves accountable for their actions.

What will you do with the prize money: I will invest in myself as a brand, invest in any kind of Capital Market Instrument, kick start my media career (by going for training) and go on a long ass holiday with my sisters.



Why will you be a fan favourite: I think I call it like it is, and I think I have a realness that Nigerians would see and appreciate. I’m also quite funny in a not so obvious way - my friends and family think I’m insanely hilarious. I’m interested to see if the audience will feel the same.



8)Jackye Just like her spirit animal the lioness, Jackye is a fierce hunter who led her software engineering team to winning a contract to build a Fintech app for one of the biggest companies in Africa. The 23-year-old has only had one boyfriend her entire life and she relaxes by watching football, playing games and eating spaghetti, her favourite meal. Her life mantra is, “I never lose, either I win or I learn.”

What irritates you most in other people: When they are slow – I’m not a fan of slow people.

What will you do with the prize money: I will invest it in an ongoing tech project which will make AI affordable to Nigerians.







Why will you be a fan favourite: I don't know if people will like me. 9) KimOprah Bubbly television presenter Kim-Oprah, believes that nothing is impossible to achieve. The African beauty achieved the impossible when she represented Nigeria at the Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant. Kim-Oprah is not just a pretty face she owns a business and her favourite book is 'Smart Money Woman' by Arese Ugwu. There is nothing that would make her quit the Big Brother House because she is not a quitter.

What irritates you most about other people: Lying.

What will you do with the prize money: I’ll do two things with the money, invest in my business and further my education by doing a business management course.

What will you do with the prize money: I'll do two things with the money, invest in my business and further my education by doing a business management course.

Why will you be a fan favourite: I'm very real, I don't hide or pretend, I can be nice and at the same time be an edgy person.

I'm very interesting and unique.

