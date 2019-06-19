Sensational gospel artiste, Benita Okojie recently showed her baby bump as she expects her second child.The ‘Child of God’ crooner on Sunday via Instagram, shared a picture of her posing with her husband and their first child.“Happy Father’s Day to my favourite human on earth and Ayotunz’s best friend. Thank you My King, for leading us with so much love, care, and grace. We love you to infinity and beyond. God will forever keep and bless you in Jesus Name.,” she had written.Benita and her hubby tied the knot on November 26, 2016, and had their first child on October 23, 2017.In an interview, Olawale Adeyina, Benita’s husband recalled how they met.“When we first met, friendship was all I had in mind. It was in the course of our friendship that we began to develop feelings for each other. She has a good character and she is God-fearing. What really won me over was her love for God. before I got married, I used to spend a lot of time in the office. But after I got married, I had to reduce the hours I spent in the office. Before, there wasn’t any motivation to go home but now that I know that my wife is waiting for me, I go home earlier”.