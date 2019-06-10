



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Bayelsa state has sought spiritual intervention to ensure speedy implementation of new national minimum wage.





The chapter of the congress went spiritual during a thanksgiving service held for the re-election of John Ndiomu as chairman of NLC in the state.





Ndiomu appreciated God for helping workers in the state resolve their challenges, as well as for the new national minimum wage.





He called on the federal government to ensure that the law is granted speedy implementation across the country.





The congressman also urged workers in the state to support the struggle and play their parts as expected.





“First, I appreciated God for helping workers in the state to overcome most of their challenges and problems, especially on well-beings,” he said.





“We also thank God for the new minimum wage; we all heard Governor Seriake Dickson recently during a meeting with PDP governors expressing his readiness to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.





“We, therefore, call on the federal government to ensure speedy implementation of the law.





“God has already granted our prayers on the signing of the new minimum wage into law and we believe that whatever God has ordained will surely come to pass, we are just waiting for government’s action.





“We call on all workers in the state to remain committed, the struggle is not the duty of labour leaders alone, we need the support of all workers to achieve our goals.”





The senate had passed the bill for an increase in the national minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.





President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law on April 18.



