For over four decades, popular actor Yemi Solade has wormed his way into the hearts of Nigerians with his acting prowess. However, the veteran actor isn’t pleased with the bad press celebrities get.Solade in his recent comment on a post made by Iyabo Ojo debunking that she was never married to her ex-husband, revealed that bad press is the price celebrities pay for fame.In his words:”Our dearest ALICE IN WONDERLAND…… All the BAD PRESS about you can only make a STRONGER PERSON out of you. It’s the price you (MOST OF US) pay for EXCELLING, ACCOMPLISHING, SUCCEEDING where HATERS fail. I pray MORE ororo in your jar. I have always iterated that IDLE & JOBLESS elements make GREAT ACHIEVERS their agenda. May THEY never rest…..just like “EWE OJU OMI TI KO KII NI ISINMI”…..GOD GAT YOUR BACK My Daughter”.Months back, the outspoken actor had said he might consider relocating to another country.“For the first time in a long while, I gave up on Nigeria. I might decide to relocate to another country and this is what I always criticise my colleagues for. Nigeria is killing me. I have been so patriotic, but I think I have to face reality now. I have a job that is not putting meals on my table the way it should and I don’t want my children to suffer. It is terrible if we continue to lose our best minds to other countries. I don’t want to have money like Femi Otedola; I don’t pray for it and I don’t need it at my age. All I need are the basic things in life, which I can use to take care of myself, my wife and my children”.