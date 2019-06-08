No fewer than 19 people lost their lives on Saturday following a road accident on the Akure/Owo highway.





The passengers, who were burnt beyond recognition were said to be in transit to the northern part of the country through Ondo State where the accident occurred.





It was gathered that the accident occurred at the Oba-Ile axis of the road in Akure North Local Government Area of the state when a bus had a head-on collision with a truck.





According to an eyewitness, the accident also affected two other vehicles, which went up in flames upon impact.





He stated that the accident involved an 18-passenger bus with number plate; YLA 25 XU and a truck with the registration number; GG 873 XM





“The truck was coming from Owo end of the road. The driver lost control when he was trying to avoid a pothole. He swerved off to the other lane and collided with the bus, which was coming from Lagos, heading towards the northern part of the country.





“Immediately the two vehicles collided, they caught fire and burnt all the occupants of the bus. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.”





Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph said that the bodies of the accident victims that had been deposited at mortuary of the state Specialist Hospital, Akure.





“It was a case of a head-on collision when the truck wanted to avoid a pothole on the road. The driver and the motor boy of the truck survived the accident but we are yet to know their whereabouts,” he stated.