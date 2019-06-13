



Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s saver.





The PDP on Thursday also prayed the tribunal to give it permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in Feb. 23 presidential election.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in their petition before the tribunal, the PDP and Atiku are claiming that they won the Feb. 23 presidential election based on results fed into INEC’s server, a claim the electoral umpire has consistently faulted.