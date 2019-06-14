



Atiku Abubakar, the 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the Senate.





the former Vice President also commended Emmanuel Bwacha on his emergence as Deputy Minority Leader and Philip Adudua as Minority Whip in the 9th Senate.





In a tweet, Abubakar wrote: “Congratulations to Distinguished Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Minority Leader), Emmanuel Bwacha (Dep. Minority Leader), Philip Adudua (Minority Whip) & Clifford Ordia (Dep. Minority Whip) of the 9th @NGRSenate.”





The listed Senators were named during PDP’s meeting at the Maitama residence of the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.





In the 8th Senate, Abaribe served as Chairman of the Committee on Power.





Philip Aduda, who represents the Federal Capital Territory became the Minority Whip, while Senator Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo Central) was named the Senate Deputy minority whip.