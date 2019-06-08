The Associates and family of the late reggae artiste, Oseloke Onwubuya a.k.a Ras Kimono have fixed June 15 for the launch of the Ras Kimono Development Foundation in Asaba, Delta State.This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Godfrey Osakwe, the Associates’ Communication Consultant made available to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba.Recall that Kimono died at age 60 on June 10, 2018 after 35 years on stage and was buried in his home town, Onicha-Olona in Delta.According to the statement, Elder Gideon Nwaomu, the proprietor of Giddy’s Place, a hospitality and entertainment resort in Asaba is championing the lunch of the foundation with the support of Kimono’s family.“Elder Nwaomu will be marking his 64th birthday on the same date”.The statement hinted that Nwaomu said that the launch of the foundation, a centre for talent development and community service initiative would be heralded by a farewell concert to formally close down Giddy’s Place.He said that the decision to close down Giddy’s Place was reached following much consultation and consideration of environmental factors characterised by depressed economy.Nwaomu, a close associate of Ras Kimono disclosed that “the event will hold on Saturday, June 15, from 4.00pm at the Giddy’s Place, Ekwumekwu (Inter Bau) Roundabout, on Government House Road, Asaba.“It will feature Ras Kimono in orchestra and karaoke by renowned musicians and upcoming artistes with lots of entertainment.“We have however put in place measures that will ensure our staff members get alternative means of livelihood, and a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers and service providers.“The event will be graced with the very crème of society, including government functionaries, renowned musicians, movie practitioners, notable politicians and top business executives.“It promises to be a spectacle in celebration of life, God’s goodness, perseverance and in tribute to brilliant achievements in concert as we launch a foundation in memory of Ras Kimono”.He said that the foundation’s board of trustees has personalities of proven concern, adding that it would partner good spirited individuals, corporate organisations and development agencies for the unwavering pursuit of its objectives.Mr Augustine Ugah, Kimono’s cousin and member of the central working committee said “the launch of the Foundation is in fulfillment of a vision nursed by the late reggae maestro to create a platform for young and talented Nigerians and others of African descent.“It is to nurture and advance their creative skills, particularly the less privileged in the society.“Growing up, Kimono knew what it means to live in absolute poverty, and therefore craved for others not to witness such.“It was not a surprise that his music was often said to be greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.“His debut album with “Under Pressure”, “Natty Get Jail” and “Rum-Bar- Stylee”, was a hit, ruling the air wave of the Nigerian music scene in the late 80’s and early 90’s.“His last music record “Stop the Senseless Killing” was a passionate plea and admonition to Nigerians to stop the killings of fellow Nigerians and other citizens of the world, before “he took the bow”.“Kimono lived an exemplary life devoid of hate, bickering, bitterness, rancour and acrimony and he was scandal-free all through his music career of over 35years, never indulged in smoking or drinking”.