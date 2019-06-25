 Arsenal sign Nigerian goalkeeper, defender | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Arsenal have signed a new deal with Nigerian players: Ovie Ejeheri and Daniel Oyegoke, ahead of next season.

According to Allnigieriasoccer, the Gunners signed the new deal with Ejeheri and Oyegoke at London Colney on Monday.

Ejeheri is a goalkeeper while Oyegoke is a right-back.

The duo will play for Arsenal’s U18s in the 2019-2020 season.


Arsenal finished outside of the English Premier League top-four last season.

Unai Emery’s side were defeated by Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final last term.



