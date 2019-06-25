Arsenal have signed a new deal with Nigerian players: Ovie Ejeheri and Daniel Oyegoke, ahead of next season.According to Allnigieriasoccer, the Gunners signed the new deal with Ejeheri and Oyegoke at London Colney on Monday.Ejeheri is a goalkeeper while Oyegoke is a right-back.The duo will play for Arsenal’s U18s in the 2019-2020 season.Arsenal finished outside of the English Premier League top-four last season.Unai Emery’s side were defeated by Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final last term.