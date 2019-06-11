



Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, today, June 10, shared his enounter with a fraudster who gave him millons as gift but he turned it down.





His story kicked off different reactions from Nigerians.





“A boy brought a cash gift for me in six zeroes.i asked him what he does for a living,he was dumb.i rejected it…2days later he was arrested for fraud and took security operatives to places he had expended cash and gifts.choose integrity over materialism..” he had tweeted.









Read some hiliarious comments below:



