



Anthony Joshua’s attempt to make a mark in his US debut ended in gloom for the three belt heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.Ruiz recorded a monster upset, by knocking down Britain’s Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.As expected Nigerian celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their opinions over the sad loss.Ace music producer, Don Jazzy puts it this way:”Nothing do you champ, stay strong”.Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teebillz wrote:” Y’all need to knock it off in the name of Naija! Bro is nice but needs to loose some of that weight to move quicker and stay in condition! I still got my bet on TILL THIS DAY any time!”Talk show host, Emmanuel Ugolee was more philosophical in analyzing Joshua’s loss.He said: Barely 10 mins after the bout and i have come across several uncomplementary remarks about the champ AJ. My people this is the world we live in. Cheering and rooting are sworn companions only of the prevailing win. Human support is allegic to down times, irrespective of pedigree. Who is he?…Anthony Joshua is a humble, easy going but haaaard working role model athlete. A VERY NICE GUY with 22 knock out wins from 23 undefeated fights. That’s not the kind of character you stop loving overnight”.