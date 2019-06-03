



Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that God and President Muhammadu Buhari would decide those to be appointed as ministers.





Amaechi made this remark while stressing that his reappointment as minister would be at the discretion of the President.





Featuring on Channels Television, Amaechi said, “I am not the president; the president will decide those who will come back. So its between God and the president. I don’t know.





“I am not in a position to access my performance. (I consider myself) a huge success. What are the promises the President made?





Amaechi also disclosed tat the Lagos-Ibadan railway will solve the constant gridlock on the Apapa road in Lagos.





He stated that before the traffic would be addressed, the Ibadan-Kano should be handled with goods cleared first before the decongestion can take place.





“My fear is that if we don’t continue from Ibadan to Kano, then we are leaving the problem at Ibadan.





“We have applied for a loan facility from China. Once we get that, we will continue with the construction from Ibadan to Kano. And once we do that, you will see that the goods will be dissipating.





“We transport nearly about 30 million tonnes of cargo per year from that Apapa to Kano. As we are transporting it, only 200 tonnes go by rail,” he said.