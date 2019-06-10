



The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC ) and DAAR Communications Plc., owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM, have resolved their differences.





Nduka Obaigbena, president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), disclosed this in a statement on Monday.





He said a meeting was convened for all parties to “resolve the issues in the national interest”.





Obaigbena said Ismaila Funtua, former president of NPAN and Sam Amuka, publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, were among those who attended the meeting which held on Sunday.

He said DAAR Communications have agreed to withdraw the case filed against NBC in court.





More to follow…