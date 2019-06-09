The National Broadcasting Commission has said barely 24 hours after restoring the radio and television licences of Daar Communications Plc, its stations, Africa Independent Television and Raypower 100.5FM have begun breaching the broadcasting code.The NBC said this in a statement on Saturday.The statement read in part, “The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to take note of the ex parte order granted by the Federal High Court Abuja division on June 7, 2019 to Daar Communications Plc.“The ex parte order was sequel upon a motion ex parte dated May 30, 2019 and filed on May 3, 2019, by Daar Communications Plc.“This was before the directive from the NBC suspending the broadcasting licence of Daar Communications Plc on June 6, 2019.“The commission also notes the continued breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by Daar Communications Plc.”The commission, which shut down the stations on Thursday for alleged breach of the broadcasting code, was forced to lift the suspension on Friday following a court order.The suspension elicited harsh criticisms from rights groups including Amnesty International.Many believed that the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who is a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, was being victimised by the Director-General of the NBC, Kawu Modibbo, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress.Although the suspension was lifted on Friday, policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services laid siege to the premises of the company on Saturday.